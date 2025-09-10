HES Shelter At Max Capacity For Dogs: Come Find Your New "Furfriend"

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society shelter is at maximum capacity for dogs, and they need your help.

They have had several emergency intakes as well as regularly scheduled owner surrenders and stray drop offs and have utilized every kennel and office space they have in their building.

Which means now would be a great time to adopt if you've been thinking about adding a new furry friend to your family.

They have some fantastic dogs awaiting forever homes -- you can view all available animals on their website at www.heschatt.org/adopt, and come in to meet the animals of your choice in person.

All adoptions include:

Spay/neuter

Age-appropriate vaccines

Microchip

Toys and 1 bag of pet food

30-day free subscription to Petcademy online pet training and behavioral help

Did you know that it costs approximately $30 a day to house and care for each shelter animal? Another way you can help if you cannot adopt at this time is to donate. As a nonprofit, HES relies on donations to fund their mission and continue to save animals in need. Learn how to help at www.heschatt.org/donation

Upcoming HES Events

MEOW Like A Pirate Day: Sept. 19th

Ahoy! National Talk Like A Pirate Day is Sept. 19th -- Come to HES for some pre-Halloween fun for MEOW Like A Pirate Day,

Ye be lookin’ fer a furry matey to join yer crew? Well, now be the perfect time! They be runnin’ a cat adoption special on September 19th! All hands on deck, for these fine felines be ready to sail into yer heart.

Adopt a cat ‘n ye’ll not only be savin’ doubloons, but ye’ll be gainin’ the loyalest shipmate this side o’ the seven seas. Whether ye fancy a snuggly first mate or a swashbucklin’ rascal, they got the purrfect mate fer ye.

Get reduced or even FREE adoption fees ONE DAY ONLY!

Halloween Pup Crawl: Oct. 18th

Explore Downtown Chattanooga's best breweries and tap houses while supporting a great cause. Ticket proceeds benefit the Humane Educational Society and saving local animals in need.

Join the Halloween Pup Crawl on October 18th from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm throughout downtown Chattanooga and get $3 pints at each participating location with your PAWSport (locations to be announced soon).

Your ticket automatically enters you to win amazing prize packages donated by participating pubs and local businesses. Purchase extra raffle tickets at the event for more chances to win.

There will also be a costume contest to show off your Halloween spirit for a chance to win a prize package, a Halloween scavenger hunt with fun challenges throughout the crawl, and of course you an meet adoptable animals from HES at select locations.

Get early bird ticket pricing now at heschatt.org/pupcrawl and don't miss out on this PAWsome deal!