Honoring The Dream: MLK Day Weekend Events Happening Around Town

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, communities across the area are preparing to honor Dr. King’s legacy through service, reflection, and celebration.

This weekend’s events offer opportunities for residents to engage in meaningful conversations, volunteer efforts, and commemorative gatherings that uplift Dr. King’s vision of justice, equality, and unity.

Check out some of what’s happening in the Scenic City for MLK weekend.

Events:

MLK Day Parade

January 19th, 2026 1pm

Lineup begins at 12:30pm on Georgia Ave. progressing along Miller Park, and ending at Peeples Street.

Hunter Museum Day of Hope and Community

January 19th, 2026 1pm-4pm

Address: 10 Bluff View

Enjoy free admission as to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and launch the museums year-long celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Explore family-friendly art activities and gallery experiences inspired by Dr. King’s dream.

6th Annual MLK DAY Youth Leadership Symposium

January 19th, 2026 10am -12pm

Address: 2225 Roanoke Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

A powerful day of learning, leadership, and community action to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s youth symposium will empower and educate students on how to cause “good trouble” through workshops, discussions, and hands-on activities focused on advocacy, civic engagement, and positive community impact.

Unity Group MLK Week Prayer Breakfast

January 17th, 2026 9am -12pm

Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

Address: 1115 North Moore Road Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Serves to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and advance building the Beloved Community through faith, song and worship.

Tickets required to attend

Community Day at Bessie Smith Cultural Center

January 19th, 2026 10:00am – 3:00pm

Address: Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 E M L King Blvd Chattanooga, TN

FREE museum admission

Documentary screenings throughout the day

Dreamer’s Day at Creative Discovery Museum

January 19th 10:30am – 3:00pm

Celebrate the power of kindness, courage, and community at Dreamers Day—a day inspired by the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Through stories, hands-on activities, and shared experiences, kids and families are invited to explore Dr. King’s legacy and his dream of liberty and opportunity for all.

Address: 1115 North Moore Road Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

MLK DAY OF SERVICE: Monday January 19th

City Of Chattanooga Local Service Projects

9AM -12PM

Sign up to volunteer for various local service projects around the City. In years past, there have been litter pickup, cemetery cleanings, school repainting, trail clean-up, and so many more!

Meeting community needs

Providing to-go meals and backpacks with winter supplies

11:15am-12:30pm at Olivet Fellowship Hall ( 740 E M L King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403)

Hosted by Pi Omega and Zeta Kappa Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Matthew 25 Ministry of Olivet Baptist Church

Tree planting

9:00am-12:30pm at Tacoa Park ( 5205 Tacoa Cir, Chattanooga)

Hosted by Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors

Cleanup and exotic, invasive plant removal

8:30am-12:30pm along Parker Lane in Lookout Valley

Hosted by Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park

Red Bank MLK Cleanup