The Humane Educational Society Expands Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic Dates

The Humane Educational Society has begun offering additional monthly low-cost vaccine clinic dates to their community calendar.

HES has been hosting pet vaccine clinics on the last Saturday of most months at various locations around Hamilton County for several years.

With the need for low-cost basic vet care on the rise, the shelter has added another clinic date, now on the first Wednesday of most months.

The next new vaccine clinic will be held on October 1st at the Humane Educational Society animal shelter from 9:00am-12:00pm.

HES vaccine clinics are open to all members of the community, regardless of residency or shelter jurisdiction. To participate, all dogs must be on a leash, and all cats must be in a carrier. Clinics operate on a first come, first served basis.

All low-cost vaccine clinic dates and locations can be seen on the shelter's website at heschatt.org/vaccineclinic. ﻿﻿

HES Hours:

Tuesday through Saturday 12pm - 5pm

Sunday 12pm - 4pm

HES Vaccine Clinic Hours: