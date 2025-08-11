Humane Educational Society Launches New Low-Cost Community Spay/Neuter Clinic

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society wrapped up their first week of surgeries following the soft opening of their new low-cost community spay/neuter clinic.

The shelter is excited to have this project finally underway. By providing affordable spay and neuter options, HES hopes to decrease the number of unwanted litters, as well as decrease the number of animals that require sheltering and the number of strays in the community.

"We're thrilled to finally offer public spay and neuter services, a milestone we've worked toward for a long time," says Interim Executive Director Dr. Tai Federico. "This new program will make a real difference for the people and pets of Hamilton County and beyond."

HES's Community Spay/Neuter Clinic is offering their services to all members of the community, regardless of county residence or jurisdiction.

"[Compared to past decades,] our shelters are more visually appealing, implement impressive programs to address behavior and mitigate animal stress, and even advanced medical issues are being addressed with regularity," said Dr. Sarah Callahan, HES Director of Veterinary Services, stressing the need for spay and neuter services in our area. "And yet, here we are with the same 50-year-old problem: animal needs exceed available resources.

"The most efficient and humane strategy for reducing euthanasia in animal shelters each year is [to initiate] social safety net programs that keep animals out of the shelter and in their permanent homes," Dr. Callahan continued. "HES aims to keep animals out of the shelter by implementing progressive practices, the first of which is opening up low-cost spay/neuter services to the public. This small step allows us to meet pet owners where they are while closing the gap to accessible medical care."

Along with spay and neuter surgeries, HES's clinic is also offering additional low-cost services including vaccinations, microchipping, heartworm testing for dogs, and FIV/FeLV testing for cats.

Though HES's clinic prices can be up to 75% lower than a private practice veterinary clinic in Tennessee, spay and neuter surgeries may still be out of reach for some families. In order to combat this disparity, HES has set up a "Spay It Forward" fund that gives people a donation opportunity to sponsor a surgery for other pets in need.

HES Community Spay/Neuter Clinic services are by appointment only. Clients can schedule their pets' appointments, as well as view a list of services and rates through HES's website: heschatt.org/spayandneuter.