Humane Educational Society: Making An Impact In The Lives Of Pets All Year Round

What a year it's been: Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society saved so many lives in 2025, thanks to their dedicated staff, volunteers, fosters, and community of supporters.

HES's impact in the community can be measured in many different ways, but the behind-the-scenes work of their team is what they're truly proud of.

The passion, perseverance, knowledge and fortitude of these heroes without capes is unmatched, and they couldn't do this work without each one of them.

Whether you've worked or volunteered at the shelter, or supported HES through donations, drives, adoptions, or advocacy, the entire staff wishes each and every one you a big thanks.

In 2026, they would like to invite and challenge the community to get involved. Come witness the extraordinary work of HES and see what they're really about first-hand by volunteering.

They're changing perceptions of "the pound" one story, one animal, one person at a time.

Unable to volunteer? They can show your support in other ways. As a non-profit, they rely on donations to operate. Every blanket, bag of food, and dollar donated to HES directly helps animals and allows HES to continue their work.

At Last: Faux Fur Fest 2026

"At last, my love has come along. My lonely days are over...."

On the night of celebrating love, HES is hosting their 3rd annual Faux Fur Fest fundraiser, benefiting the Humane Educational Society and all the lives they have saved and loved along the way this year and in years past.

What better way to spend Valentine's Day with your beloved than a glamourous night out in Chattanooga, and giving back to a cause dear to your heart?

Faux Fur Fest is a celebration of the life-saving work of HES. Funds raised this evening are critical to the thousands of homeless, neglected, lost, injured and sick animals that depend on them every year.

At Last: Faux Fur Fest 2026 will feature live and silent auctions, adoptable pets, beautiful live music by The Malemen show band, and moving stories of the compassion at HES and the lives saved because of supporters like you.

A beautiful, formal evening of dinner, drinks, dancing, celebrating HES and the animals that have changed our lives: make your Valentine's Day plans un-FUR-gettable!