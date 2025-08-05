INDABA: A Black Arts Conference Reclaims Unity Through Art & History

Join the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas on August 15th through 17th at The Howard School as they re-claim Unity Through Art, History, and Shared Purpose.

INDABA (ɪnˈdɑːbɑː) — a powerful Zulu word meaning “a gathering to discuss important matters” — is more than just a conference. It is a call to action. Launched as a pilot initiative of the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas, INDABA is where conversation becomes collaboration and ideas become impact.

It is a dynamic, three day convening designed to celebrate Black creativity, preserve cultural memory, and foster economic, artistic, and communal empowerment.

This pilot seeks to explore how a structured, principle-based arts conference can become a replicable model for cultural healing, cooperative growth, and Black-led innovation. By placing the arts at the center of this gathering, we affirm that art is not just a form of expression — but a strategy for change.

This pilot program will bring together artists, educators, entrepreneurs, organizers, and thought leaders from the Greater Chattanooga Area to socialize, network, discuss, and collaborate — ensuring this program’s success in benefiting the entire Black creative community.

Friday, August 15th: Screening of Six Triple Eight Film

6:00 PM - Opening Mixer & Networking at the Walker Theatre

Register: http://tivolichattanooga.com/Bobby-Stone-Film-Series

Saturday, August 16th: Building the Foundation

10:00 AM – Meet & Greet with light refreshments

11:00 AM – Introduction of Speaker: Dr. Micheal Williams, Director of the Africana Studies Program & Professor of History at UTC

1:45 PM – State of Black Arts in Chattanooga Panel with local leaders of Black owned or managed arts organizations: Ricardo C. Morris, President & CEO, Black Arts & Ideas: Festivals SeriesJames McKissic, President of Arts Build; Carl Cadwell, Producer, Composer, and Audio Engineer Jamar “Crown Vibes” Harden, Co-founder, Community Arts Summit, Shane Morrow, Co-Founder and Executive Director of RISE; LaSha Rockymore-Mitchell, Co-Owner at The SmArt Oasis & Founder & CEO Music, Fashion, and Arts Foundation; Marsha Mills, CEO Rhyme-N-Chatt• 4:00 PM – Introduction of B.A.N.D. Black Artist Network & Directory and The Hubbard Group

Sunday, August 17th

Noon – 2:00 PM | Closing Brunch in Celebration of Marcus Garvey's 138th Birthday at Home Bar & Restaurant

Free registration for INDABA here: https://forms.gle/Qhv2KuNBRrmz2esa9

Learn more at blackartsandideasfest.com/events/indaba-a-black-arts-conference-2025