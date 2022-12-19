Jessie’s Desk Helps To Keep Students And Teachers Supplied In The Classroom

For the past 13 years, Jessie’s Desk has made it their mission to give school supplies to students in need and to help teachers stock their rooms.

The organization was named in honor of Jessie Starnes, a third grader who died at the age of 9. She always kept her desk stocked with supplies so her fellow students would not be without the supplies they needed.

Her parents did not know she was doing this until the time of her death. Her teacher informed us that she had her own little “ministry” going.

Keeping that spirt alive, donors are asked to drop off school supplies, Amazon or Walmart cards as well as volunteering to help when they have big orders to deliver that are for specific schools.

Many teachers are supplied with gift cards to use throughout the year, especially mid-year when the original supplies have been depleted.

They also donate to other non-profits that need school supplies for their groups.

To learn more about donating and/or volunteering, send email to jessiesdesksupplies@gmail.com or follow them Facebook @Jessiesdesk