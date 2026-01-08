Join The Movement: Chattanooga’s Annual MLK Day Of Service

Each year, the City of Chattanooga organizes a massive, community-wide day of service to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of one of the most transformative figures in American history: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This annual event embodies Dr. King’s spirit of civic action and community betterment, bringing together hundreds of volunteers who fan out across the city to make a difference.

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will take place on Monday, January 19. Event organizers are in need of project sites, as well as volunteers, to make this date a success.

“We encourage faith-based organizations, churches and nonprofit organizations to open their doors to host a project or to partner with community organizations and volunteer groups to support our community’s needs,” said Vanessa A. Jackson, Community Program Manager for the City of Chattanooga. “That might look like alleviating food burdens, supporting the arts, children, families or other causes.”

The success of the MLK Day of Service depends on the involvement of community partners. Chattanooga neighborhood leaders, local businesses, faith-based organizations, and nonprofits are strongly encouraged to identify and submit potential project locations that could benefit from volunteer support. To submit a project, please complete this form. Due to the unpredictability of the weather, preference is given to indoor projects.

While the City of Chattanooga is dedicated to connecting volunteers and project sites, event organizers stress that all materials and supplies necessary to complete the work must be provided by the project leaders. This includes tools, cleaning supplies, paint, plants, safety gear and any other required items.

Volunteers will pitch in on service projects aimed at revitalization and beautification. Planned activities include general cleanup and organizing efforts at various community sites, beautification projects to enhance the visual appeal of public spaces and planting food-producing and shade trees at multiple locations throughout the city. In addition to community based projects, the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development will host projects at the Midtown City Hall Campus and East Lake Community Center.

Volunteers will complete work at the project sites from 9 a.m. to noon. The annual MLK Day parade sponsored by the Unity Group of Chattanooga will follow at 1 p.m.

Interested in volunteering? The city welcomes all members of the community to lend a hand and dedicate a few hours to service. To register as a volunteer, please complete this form.

If you have any questions about submitting a project, volunteering or event logistics, contact Jackson at vjackson@chattanooga.gov.