Kick Off Thanksgiving With Purpose And Fun At The Grateful Gobbler Walk

This Thanksgiving morning, lace up your tennis shoes and join thousands of residents and visitors to the Scenic City for a meaningful start to the holiday at Chattanooga’s longtime Thanksgiving tradition, the 25th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk.

Held in Coolidge Park, this family and pet-friendly 5K begins at 8 a.m. sharp, ensuring participants are home by 10 a.m. to enjoy their Thanksgiving feast after supporting a great cause.

The Grateful Gobbler Walk is a community celebration that brings together friends, family, and even furry companions all for a great cause: keeping homeless families together.

“Last year, more than 5,000 participants came together for this fun-filled Thanksgiving 5K,” said Stan McCright, longtime co-race director of the Grateful Gobbler Walk. “Since 2014, over 2,000 families have found temporary shelter and support at The Maclellan Shelter for Families, thanks to the Grateful Gobbler and its supporters. This year, as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary, we hope even more people will join us either in person or virtually, as 100% of the proceeds directly benefit the shelter.”

The registration fee is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. If you can’t make it in person or prefer to sleep in on Thanksgiving morning, you can still participate as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

Every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will support The Maclellan Shelter for Families, which provides essential services like shelter, childcare, transportation, and most importantly, HOPE to families experiencing homelessness.

To register, donate, or sign up as a volunteer, visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org