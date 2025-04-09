La Paz Chattanooga Accepting Nominations For The 2025 Latino Leadership Awards

La Paz Chattanooga, the longest-serving non-profit organization working directly with the Chattanooga area’s rapidly-growing Latino population, is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Latino Leadership Awards.

Started in 2009, the awards ceremony has honored notable members of the Latino community whose efforts are strengthening the entire greater Chattanooga area.

“This event is near and dear to our hearts because it allows us to shine the spotlight on so many incredible members of Chattanooga’s Latino community,” said Stacy Johnson, CEO at La Paz. “Through the Latino Leadership Awards, we celebrate businesses, entrepreneurs, volunteers, community leaders, and organizations who are all doing their part to make Chattanooga a better place to live and work. It’s a really special event, and we hope you’ll take a moment to nominate someone in your life deserving of one of these awards.”

The 2025 Latino Leadership Awards will take place on Friday, September 19, at the Westin Chattanooga, located at 801 Pine Street. Three finalists will be selected from nominations in each of the following categories:

Latino Leader of the Year: Recognizing Latino/a/e/x individuals who are excelling in their industry as professionals, business and/or community leaders. The Latino Leader of the Year is someone who has contributed to their industry/community, promoting the positive impact of Latinos in Chattanooga.

Nominations for the above awards are open through May 30. Finalists will be notified by early June, and ticket sales for the event will open to the public soon thereafter.

To make nominations for the 2025 Latino Leadership Awards, visit lapazchattanooga.org/awards.

To learn more about La Paz Chattanooga, visit www.lapazchattanooga.org