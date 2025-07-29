La Paz Chattanooga Announces Finalists For The 2025 Latino Leadership Awards

La Paz Chattanooga, the longest-serving non-profit organization working directly with the Chattanooga area’s rapidly-growing Latino population, announced today the finalists for the 2025 Latino Leadership Awards.

Founded in 2009, the Latino Leadership Awards aim to celebrate the rich contributions of Chattanooga’s Latino community — from entrepreneurs and businesses to community advocates shaping Chattanooga’s future.

After years structured as a midday luncheon, the event was reimagined in 2023 as an evening celebration, complete with dinner and dancing.

“The Latino Leadership Awards are a long-treasured event, not just for La Paz staff and board members, but also for our friends and supporters across the area,” said La Paz Chattanooga COO, Vivian Lozano. “It’s always such a joyful occasion — truly an atmosphere as lively as the community it honors. It is a genuine honor to uplift and celebrate a community that pours so much life into the city we call home.”

Award categories, as well as finalists in each category, are listed below:

Latino Leader of the Year

Viridiana Marin, Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition

Jazmine Fernandez, Hamilton County Schools

Xavier Cotto, Southside Youth Development (and La Paz board member)

Chattanooga’s Choice

Ensamble de México dance group

Louie Marin-Howard, The Pop Up Project

Jacqueline Rivera-Cornier, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee

Latino Community Champion Award (organization/business)

Baker Donelson

The Pop Up Project

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Emerging Latino Leader Award

Jennifer Velasquez, Chattanooga State Community College

Steisy Vasquez, Chattanooga State Community College

Alex De La Cruz, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

La Paz Volunteer of the Year Award

Daisy Hernandez Puac

Brittany Faith

Melissa Callejas

Latino Business of the Year

Fernando’s Restaurant

Jacinto’s Auto Sales

Sign Revolution

Latino New Business of the Year

Victoria’s Bouquets

Little Venezuela

Radio Fiesta Latina

The 2025 Latino Leadership Awards will take place on Friday, September 19, 2025, at The Westin Chattanooga (801 Pine Street). To learn more about the event and award categories, vote for “Chattanooga’s Choice,” and to purchase tickets, visit lapazchattanooga.org/awards.

To learn more about La Paz Chattanooga, visit www.lapazchattanooga.org