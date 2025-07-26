Library’s New Exhibit Showcases Chattanooga's "Other" Ochs Brothers

The Chattanooga Public Library’s Local History & Genealogy Department is excited to debut its newest exhibit at the Downtown Library on Saturday, July 26.

The Other Ochs Brothers: George, Milton and the Dynamo of Dixie will be on display through September 6, 2025, with an opening reception on Saturday, August 2. The exhibit is open to everyone and available to view Monday through Saturday during Library operating hours.

Many Chattanoogans are familiar with Adolph Ochs, whose legacy is chiseled into the foundation of this city through the Chattanooga Times, the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, and his extensive philanthropy.

But Adolph had two brothers, George Washington Ochs-Oakes and Milton Barlow Ochs, who also helped grow Chattanooga into the thriving “Dynamo of Dixie” in the first half of the 20th century.

Curated by the Library’s Local History Archivist Olivia Anderson, The Other Ochs Brothers draws on new historical acquisitions to uncover the lives and impacts of George and Milton through an engaging selection of letters, diaries and other original materials.

From George’s time in Chattanooga as a politician and newspaperman to his move to Philadelphia to run the Philadelphia Times, and Milton’s continued work with the Chattanooga Times, the Half-Century Club, and other significant local endeavors, both brothers made immeasurable contributions locally and nationally.

“We’re very excited to share these stories with the public,” said Anderson. “Chattanooga’s history is rich with influential people like the Ochs family, who shaped not only our future but the future of journalism. When people visit this exhibit, I hope they come away with a better picture of how impactful and philanthropic the Ochs brothers were.”

The Library will be hosting an opening reception for the exhibit on August 2, 2025, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm with light refreshments and remarks from the Library’s archivist and exhibition curator. The event will be free and open to everyone.

More information about the Local History & Genealogy Department and other exhibits, services and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.