Limited Edition Ornament Honors The Legacy Of Historic Missionary Ridge

History lovers have a unique opportunity this season to celebrate one of Chattanooga’s most historic neighborhoods.

A new limited-edition ornament has been released, designed to honor Historic Missionary Ridge—a site of national and local significance in the story of the Civil War and Chattanooga’s growth.

The ornament, priced at $30, features a custom design that reflects the Ridge’s enduring place in history and community identity.

Available at missionaryridge.org/mrna-store, each purchase goes to support neighborhood efforts aimed at safeguarding Missionary Ridge for future generations.

"Missionary Ridge is more than a neighborhood; it is a living landmark that tells the story of Chattanooga’s resilience and the nation’s history," said Anne Rodgers, MRNA President. “We hope this ornament will commemorate the spirit of our neighborhood .”

Only a limited number of 250 ornaments have been produced, making them a meaningful keepsake for Ridge residents, collectors, historians, and preservation advocates alike. The collectible is crafted in the USA of die-cut brass and is packaged in an elegant gold box with a custom stamp.

Missionary Ridge was the site of a decisive Union victory in the Battle of Chattanooga in 1863, helping to shape the course of the Civil War. Today, the Ridge remains both a residential community and a nationally recognized historic corridor, with ongoing efforts to preserve its landmarks, stories, and cultural legacy.

To purchase the ornament or learn more about Missionary Ridge, visit missionaryridge.org.