Limited Tickets Remain For The Annual Moth Ball Fundraiser Event

Limited tickets to the Moth Ball by CityScope Magazine still remain, so be sure to not miss your chance to enjoy a ladies night of food, drinks, and dancing all for a great cause.

Each year, the fundraiser benefits a different nonprofit in Hamilton County that supports women in need. Started in 2012, the event has gifted nearly $500,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

So what is the Moth Ball by CityScope Magazine? Simply put, it's about food, fun & fashions from the past. It's an event for women to benefit women.

It’s a chance to finally wear that wedding dress, prom dress, bridesmaid dress, or any old thing that’s been taking up residence in your closet, and also a unique opportunity to support a great cause with a bunch of great women.

In 2025, all proceeds will benefit Welcome Home of Chattanooga, whose mission is to create a community of hope, healing, and compassion for those who are facing a serious illness or death and need safe shelter.

Funds raised by the Moth Ball by CityScope Magazine will help support the lives of women by ensuring shelter, their own comfortable hospice care room, compassionate caregivers, good meals, and transportation to medical appointments.

Welcome Home’s Cancer Respite program serves to keep young women from dying of treatable cancer by providing a safe and peaceful place to receive care. For those who recover under Welcome Home’s care, funds go towards continued support as needed.

The fun all happens on April 24, 2025 at at the First Horizon Pavilion (more space, more seating, no lines, easier parking, the list goes on). Visit TheMothBall.org to secure your ticket today.

And remember, the money raised by the Moth Ball by CityScope Magazine 2025 will directly impact women right here in Chattanooga.