Local Collegedale "Happy Hookers" Yarn Club Makes A Difference In Africa

A small group of local crocheters and knitters from the Collegedale Happy Hookers Yarn Club is making a significant impact in Africa.

This month, 80 handmade hats were delivered to children in both Kenya and Zambia. These countries have specifically requested hats from the group due to the unique designs and styles created.

One day at a weekly meeting of the Happy Hookers, a lady, Miss Linda, stopped by asking if she could donate yarn that belonged to her late mother.

“I mentioned how we use any donated yarn for charity projects,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “Miss Linda then told me about her long-time friend, Sharon, whose family is heavily involved with mission work in Africa and how her mother would crochet hats for them to give to the local tribes.”

Linda shared that she believes the hand of God is guiding this wonderful group to help others in need. Their efforts have brought a lot of joy to those who receive the hats.

Local crocheter, Rebecca, stated that seeing smiles on the faces of those wearing our handmade hats make us smile.

“Knowing that our hobby can have an impact across the ocean is so cool,” expressed Rebecca.

Clark added, “Our group of around 30 members chooses various projects, such as these hats for Africa. In the past year, we’ve donated over 600 warm items to the local Forgotten Child Fund, sent hats and scarves to military members overseas, and are currently making preemie hats for the Ronald McDonald House and baby blankets for another local church project.”

The Collegedale Happy Hookers meet weekly on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:00pm in the West Room in Collegedale City Hall, located at 4910 Swinyar Drive, Ooltewah, TN 37363.

For more information about the Collegedale Happy Hookers Yarn Club, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.