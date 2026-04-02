Annual MAC Gala Raises Critical Funds For Animals With Fun Black Tie Event

On Friday, April 3rd, the McKamey Animal Shelter will be hosting its annual black-tie fundraiser and charity event, The MAC Gala, at the Westin Hotel in Chattanooga.

The Gala is dedicated to bringing animal lovers together across the community for a night of fun and mission-driven work, with funds going to support the nonprofit that rescues and provides tremendous care for animals.

While each year’s theme is different, this year’s theme is “Gimme Shelter," reflecting the mission of the nonprofit, with rock ‘n’ roll black tie attire being required. There will be music by Chattanooga’s premier Rolling Stones cover band, the Strolling Bones, a snuggle lounge where one can adopt the puppies and kittens afterwards, complimentary valet parking, an open bar, a delicious three-course meal, a silent auction with mobile bidding for more than 100 items, complimentary flash tattoos, and much more.

In speaking with Mary Klinghard, director of philanthropy for the McKamey Animal Center, she discussed how the funds raised from the gala will impact the animals and programs at the shelter.

“This year, we are highlighting the work of our MAC CARES Center, located within the Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub on Rossville Boulevard. While we provide shelter for animals at MAC, we know that the best shelter is often the home that a pet already knows and loves. That kind of home may look different for people and their pets who are going through challenging times; it may be a tent, a friend's couch, or a vehicle.

The MAC CARES Center is a resource for some of the lowest-income families in our community to get help caring for their pets. Last year, the MAC CARES Center distributed more than 69 tons of pet food and filled more than 436,000 pet bowls. In many cases, this assistance allows families to keep their animals, preventing them from ever needing to enter the shelter system.”

Klinghard went on to discuss how local involvement from volunteers, donors, sponsors, and committee members has shaped the success of the gala over time.

“We truly depend on the support of our community to carry out these events each year. Our Gala Committee, led by Dr. Jessica and Kyle Bianco, plays a vital role in bringing this event to life. Our sponsors have allowed us to provide an amazing experience for our guests, and nearly 100 local businesses have supported the event through donations of items to be used for our live and silent auction.

And most importantly, dozens of volunteers and MAC staff members have supported this event from the planning stage all the way to clean-up during event night, each using their unique talents to support the event.”

The Gala was voted Chattanooga’s Best of the Best Fundraising Event in 2025, serving as one of the largest in the city, with this gala being the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

When asked about the shelter’s long-term goals and how they plan to evolve the black-tie event in the next few years, Klinghard suggested that they are always looking to expand and evolve in response to the needs of the community.

“We are always looking for ways to expand our reach and connect with new audiences while continuing to engage our longtime supporters. The Gala will continue to evolve as we introduce new ideas and respond to the changing needs of our community.

We have several events throughout the year that supporters can engage with, depending on their interests, including our FORE The Animals Golf Tournament in the fall and Paw Palooza, a community event each summer in Coolidge Park.”

The MAC Gala