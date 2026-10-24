MAC Urgently Needs Public’s Help To Decrease Number Of Animals In Care

The McKamey Animal Center is once again experiencing an extreme space crisis and is asking for the public’s help.

MAC has nearly 600 animals on census in a building designed to humanely hold about 275, and more arrive in need of shelter every day.

“People are struggling to keep their pets, and we are here to help, but with so many cats and dogs in our building it is impossible for us to give them all of the love, attention and care they need. We need the public’s help to improve conditions for these animals,” said MAC’s Executive Director Inga Fricke.

“Every one of these animals deserves a home of their own – and even if you think you might not be the “perfect” pet parent because you work, you don’t have ayard or you have limited time, your home will still always be better than the shelter because of the love you can give.”

To make adopting easier, MAC is making all animals free through the end of the month, plus we have other pre-adoption and fostering options for many animals not yet ready for full adoption. In addition, on Saturday at 1 PM, potential adopters are invited to join us for a BTS tour of areas not typically open to the public to view the many highly adoptable animals that we simply don’t have room to display on our adoption floor.

If you can’t adopt, please consider becoming a temporary foster. Even just sharing our social media posts of adoptable animals can help.

MAC also needs assistance from those who find stray pets. More often than not, a stray pet is simply loose, not lost, and likely belongs to a neighbor. Finders can help by holding onto the animal, canvassing the area where you found the pet, knocking on neighbors' doors, posting on the community social media pages, and hanging up flyers around the neighborhood.

Of course, finders should immediately visit MAC's "Lost & Found" page to report the found pet, and use social media tools to try and find the owner quickly.