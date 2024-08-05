Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week With McKamey Animal Center: Anubis

Anubis, McKamey’s resident entertainer, has been brightening everyone's days for over 220 days now.

This sweet pup is the epitome of fun and energy, and he has charmed his way into the hearts of everyone at McKamey. Anubis is sure to do the same for anyone who gives him a chance.

Anubis has an unquenchable love for tennis balls and would happily engage in a game of fetch for hours on end. But that's not all—this water-loving pup is always up for a splash. Whether it's a beach trip, a day at the lake, or simply splashing around in a backyard kiddie pool, Anubis will be there with the biggest grin on his face. His playful spirit makes him the perfect companion for all water-filled adventures.

Anubis isn't just about fun and games; he's also incredibly smart. This intelligent pup has a knack for learning and seems to have housetraining down to a tee, making him an ideal addition to any family. His sharp mind allows him to quickly adapt to new routines and environments, which makes the transition to a new home smoother for everyone.

When it comes to social interactions, Anubis is a true butterfly. He gets along wonderfully with other dogs, making him a fantastic playmate if there is already a canine companion at home. However, it's important to note that Anubis isn't the best fit for homes with small animals like cats or chickens, given his high energy and playful nature.

For those in search of a fun-loving, intelligent, and water-obsessed dog, Anubis might be the perfect match. His unique brand of joy and affection is ready to brighten someone's life. Visitors to McKamey are encouraged to meet Anubis—he's sure to steal hearts just like he has stolen the hearts of McKamey staff.

Interested parties are welcome to drop by McKamey Animal Center and spend some time with Anubis. Bringing a tennis ball might just reveal what a loyal, joyful companion he can be.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac