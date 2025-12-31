McKamey Animal Center Announces New Weekend Adoption Hours

McKamey Animal Center is pleased to announce that it is updating its weekend adoption hours to better serve the community.

Effective January 3rd,MAC will be open for adoptions on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (instead of Noon to 6:00 p.m.). Weekday hours will remain the same: Tuesday – Friday, Noon to 6:00 p.m.

“After reviewing adoption data from the past year, we’ve seen that our adopters are most likely to visit the shelter in the earlier part of the day”, said MAC's Mary Klinghard. “We hope that opening for adoptions an hour earlier, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, will better serve the community and encourage more residents to visit the shelter and adopt.”

Beginning January 1, 2026, McKamey Animal Center will be open to the public for adoptions during the following hours:

Saturday – Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday – Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed for adoptions (vaccine clinic Noon to 4:00 p.m.).

To see animals available for adoption at MAC and learn more about the adoption process, please visit: mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac.

About McKamey Animal Center was founded in 2008 to serve the pets and people of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and surrounding areas with the mission of Saving Animals. Helping People. Since opening its doors, MAC has helped an estimated 100,000+ animals find shelter, medical care, and new loving homes while helping thousands upon thousands of others in our community.

MAC holds robust adoption, foster, and volunteer programs in addition to rich community efforts such as low-cost spay and neuter, weekly low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs, lost and found pet reunification efforts, pet food pantry, and more to support the community.