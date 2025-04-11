McKamey Animal Center Bursting At The Seams With Dogs & Puppies

McKamey Animal Center is at critical levels: they currently have 51 puppies under six months old and a total of 279 dogs in their care.

The shelter is completely full. Every kennel is occupied, and they simply don’t have space to safely house more dogs. This puts immense strain on their staff, resources, and the animals themselves.

They’re in urgent need of adopters, fosters, and donations to help them get through this overwhelming time.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting, now is the time. If you can’t adopt, fostering—even for just a few days—can make a huge difference. Getting just one dog out of the shelter gives them a break from the stress and makes room for another animal in need.

And if you’re not in a position to take a pet home right now, a donation can still help to provide food, medical care, and daily support for the many dogs who are relying on MAC.

For example of what the staff and volunteers at McKamey face, on Tuesday a Good Samaritan brought in six puppies he found abandoned in a dumpster during this past weekend’s storms. They were covered in trash, dirt, and their own waste—but they’re safe now.

However, that puts MAC in urgent need of help from the community, needing puppy formula, potty pads, along with towels, sheets, blankets, or pillowcases (used is fine).

To learn more about how you help: