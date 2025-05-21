McKamey Animal Center Installs Two New Pet Resource Centers In Red Bank

McKamey Animal Center and the City of Red Bank are excited to announce the installation of two new Pet Resource Centers to support pet owners in the community.

Each center will be equipped with a microchip scanner to help residents quickly identify lost pets and facilitate their safe return home, as well as a pet pantry stocked with food and essential supplies.

The two Pet Resource Centers are located at:

3127 Dayton Boulevard (Red Bank Fire Station No. 1)

4851 Dayton Boulevard (Red Bank Fire Station No. 2)

This initiative is made possible through a generous grant from the Red Bank Non-Profit Citizens’ Advisory Board.

“The City of Red Bank is thrilled to expand our partnership with McKamey Animal Center. We are excited to see these Pet Resource Centers fill a critical gap for neighbors who want to adopt pets but may need additional support," Red Bank Mayor Stefanie Dalton stated.

"For those pets that become lost, these new microchip scanners will be a game-changer in reuniting them with their families quickly and safely. We understand that our pet shelters often face capacity challenges, so these centers will be a wonderful resource for keeping our beloved animals fed and safely at home,” Mayor Dalton added.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Red Bank Non-Profit Citizens’ Advisory Board and the City of Red Bank for entrusting McKamey Animal Center to serve this pet-loving community in such an innovative way,” said Inga Fricke, McKamey Animal Center Executive Director. “We hope that these Pet Resource Centers will help ensure that as many pets as possible remain in loving homes rather than ending up in shelters.”

These Pet Resource Centers are the first of their kind to be installed in Hamilton County, and MAC hopes to secure additional funding to establish more centers in the future. These centers will complement the MAC C.A.R.E.S. Center on Rossville Boulevard, which distributed over 63,000 pounds of pet food to families throughout Hamilton County in 2024.