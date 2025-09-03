McKamey Animal Center Invites Area Dog Lovers To Annual Pool Pawty

McKamey Animal Center is excited to host its splashiest event of the season this Saturday – the annual Pool Pawty.

Join MAC on Saturday, September 6th, at the Lakesite Community Pool in Lakesite, TN.

This year, MAC is offering 5 swim sessions for you and your furry friend to get your splash on!

Admission is $30 per dog, and you must pre-register online to be admitted into the event. Tickets are sold by dog, not by person – so bring the whole family.

Session times are as follows:

9:30 AM – 10:45 AM -- Session 1: Max. 40 SMALL DOGS ONLY (25 lbs. or less)

11:00 AM – 12:15 PM -- Session 2: (SOLD OUT)

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM -- Session 3: Max. 30 Dogs

2:00 PM – 3:15 PM -- Session 4: Max. 30 Dogs

3:30 PM- 4:45 PM -- Session 5: Max. 30 Dogs

In addition to swimming and MAC swag bags, guests will enjoy visiting vendors, meeting adoptable animals, participating in dog-friendly games, and more. All proceeds will benefit the nearly 5,000 animals that McKamey Animal Center cares for each year.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, please visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/summer-pool-pawty.

Beat the summer heat and join in on the best pool paw-ty of the year!