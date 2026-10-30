The McKamey Animal Center Works To Help Save The Lives Of Neonatal Kittens

McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is proud to announce that it has joined the National Kitten College (NKC) network as a partner campus, bringing new training, resources, and support to its community to help more neonatal kittens survive and find loving homes.

Neonatal kittens are among the most vulnerable animals in shelters and are one of the populations most at risk of euthanasia. Yet with the right care, these tiny kittens can become healthy, social and highly adoptable cats. Through its partnership with National Kitten College, MAC is working to make that lifesaving care more accessible to its staff, volunteers, and foster caregivers.

MAC is committed to doing everything possible to save lives, so becoming an NKC Partner to support our most vulnerable population of animals is a natural fit,” said Renee Shattuck. “We hope that this partnership not only allows us to support better the amazing foster families MAC already has, but encourages more community members to join our lifesaving team.”

For many potential foster caregivers, caring for a newborn kitten can feel overwhelming. National Kitten College helps take the fear out of neonatal kitten care by providing practical education, resources, and support that make it easier for more people to say yes to fostering.

MAC hopes to use these resources to expand its foster network and make neonatal kitten fostering accessible to more members of the community, including people who may not have considered fostering before.

National Kitten College is built on a proven model for expanding neonatal kitten care and foster capacity, with over 180 nationwide partners already on board. When the program launched at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington in 2017, the organization cared for approximately 92 neonatal kittens per year. With the development of the Kitten College program, that number grew to more than 1,500 neonatal kittens per year.

MAC encourages community members interested in learning more about fostering neonatal kittens to visit our website or contact our team to learn how they can help give vulnerable kittens a healthy start.