Meet Achilles: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

In the heart of the MAC is a sweet, old soul named Achilles awaits his forever home.

Featured as this week's “Pet of the Week,” Achilles is a 3-year-old brindle mixed breed with a heart full of love and a personality just waiting to bloom. Although shy and reserved, he possesses a spirit of bravery that shines through even in the bustling shelter environment.

Achilles may not be the first dog you spot in the shelter, as he tends to blend into the background when faced with new and unfamiliar situations. Yet, as those who have taken the time to get to know him can attest, there’s more to this gentle boy than meets the eye. His recent experience at a Slumber Pawty with a loving foster family revealed his true character. With a patient family, he slowly but surely came out of his shell, showcasing his sweet and tender nature.

During his foster stay, Achilles proved to be a wonderful companion to his foster family’s resident cat and older pre-teens. Though it took him a few days to adjust, once comfortable, his charming personality shined through, leaving his fosters in awe of his gentle spirit. “He just needs a calm environment to really come into his own,” they shared, emphasizing the kind of home where he would thrive.

Achilles is on the lookout for a serene and predictable life—a place where his shy nature will be understood and respected. Ideally, he’d do well in a household with older kids who can appreciate his gentle demeanor and perhaps another doggy sibling to help bolster his confidence. He is a perfect fit for those looking for a gentle companion to share their lives with.

If you think Achilles could be the one to complete your family, we encourage you to stop by McKamey Animal Center this week and meet this handsome boy in person. And if you're not quite ready to commit, consider taking him for a “Slumber Pawty”! This allows you to see how he fits into your life without the immediate pressure of adoption.

As part of his Pet of the Week spotlight, Achilles’s adoption fee is waived, and he will go home with a basket full of goodies. This is an incredible opportunity to bring home a loving companion who truly deserves a chance at a happy life.

As we celebrate Match Makin Mondays, remember that love comes in all shapes and sizes. Open your heart and home to Achilles, and you might just find that he is the missing piece you've been searching for. Join us at the McKamey Animal Center, where a shy but brave boy is waiting for his perfect match!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!