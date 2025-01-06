Meet Becky: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Becky, affectionately called "Becky with the Good Fur," is a stunning 3-year-old brindle beauty who currently ranks as the 10th longest resident at McKamey Animal Center.

Everyone is eager for her to find the loving home she so richly deserves. She embodies the total package: sweet, snuggly, house-trained, and full of personality.

With her sunny disposition, Becky adores receiving affection from her favorite people. Whether she's curled up on the couch for a cozy movie night or displaying her athletic side in the yard, where she loves to perch on her favorite light post, her energy and charm make her the perfect addition to an active, loving home.

She's a big fan of outdoor adventures like walks and hikes but is equally content to soak up cuddles.

Becky thrives in quieter environments and prefers not to share her space with loud, boisterous dogs, making a home where she can be the center of attention ideal for her.

As McKamey Animal Center’s Pet of the Week, Becky’s adoption fee is waived, and she will come with a basket full of goodies to help her settle in and feel extra loved. Visit Becky today at the McKamey Animal Center or check her out online -- she's ready to light up someone’s life!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!