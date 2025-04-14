Meet Boone: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

Welcome to another edition of Match Makin’ Monday, where we introduce you to the fur-friends destined to bring joy and companionship into your life.

This week, prepare to fall head over paws for Boone, our sweet pup who promises to make every day feel like a cuddle-filled Sunday morning.

Boone, a charming 4-year-old powerhouse of affection, is on a noble quest to find a family to love. With a comfortable weight of 65.8 lbs., Boone is the perfect size to be your personal snuggle buddy.

His aspirations in life are simple yet profound: to shower his human companions with love and to stand as a testament to what unconditional loyalty looks like.

Boone is a pro at house training and gets along swimmingly with everyone he meets, making him an easy addition to any family. His greatest talent? Turning any mundane occasion into a cuddle fest! When you’re looking for the ultimate Netflix buddy or a furry friend to keep you warm during the colder months, Boone’s your guy.

What sets Boone apart from the pack is his chatty personality. If you’re looking for a little “chatter” to lighten your days, Boone’s got you covered. His doggie conversations are bound to fill your home with delightful sounds and love.

His foster mom raves about Boone’s fondness for music, often wagging his tail in perfect rhythm. Imagine sharing your favorite tunes with a dog who will wag along – Boone makes even the quietest moments musical.

While Boone is unquestionably a treat connoisseur, he’s also heartworm positive, but fear not; his condition is managed with Moxi-Doxy. McKamey is committed to ensuring Boone’s health is in top shape, so all he needs is a loving home to complete his picture of happiness.

As this week's *Pet of the Week*, Boone comes with an irresistible offer – his adoption fees are waived! This special status means there’s no better time to welcome this wonderful dog into your home without the usual adoption costs. Boone is neutered, has a heart full of love, and even comes with a treasured title – the staff and volunteer favorite, which means he’s beloved by all who meet him.

Are you ready to make Boone’s dream of a forever home come true? Boone embodies everything one could wish for in a furry companion. So why wait? Visit McKamey Animal Center to meet Boone and let him love his way right into your heart.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!