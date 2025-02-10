Meet Cali: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

Monday is here, and with it comes the heartwarming tradition of "Match Makin' Mondays" with McKamey Animal Center.

Each week, we're delighted to introduce you to a lovable pet who is eagerly waiting to find a forever home. And this week, we are thrilled to introduce Cali, a delightful canine companion full of joy and love.

Cali, a sweet and sociable pup, is ready to bring happiness into the lives of her future family. Known for her gentle demeanor and friendly approach to other dogs, she promises to be a wonderful addition to any multi-dog household.

Her easy-going nature and excellent leash manners make her a dream walking partner, always up for an adventure with her human companions. While Cali shines with her loving personality, she prefers a home with older children who can respect her boundaries.

She's a tad sensitive about being held or touched on her backside, so she'll thrive in an environment where her comfort is valued. Once settled, Cali is a bundle of love, showering her family with affection and cheerful tail wags.

This week, McKamey Animal Center is offering a fantastic opportunity: all adoption fees for Cali are waived! If you've been contemplating adding a loyal, fun-loving dog to your family, there’s no better time than now to welcome Cali into your life. She is waiting, ever optimistic and eager, for a family to see her for the wonderful companion she is.

Visit McKamey Animal Center today to meet Cali and potentially introduce a wave of joy and companionship into your home. Let’s make this Monday the start of a beautiful journey together!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!