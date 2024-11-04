Meet Carnelian: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

This week, meet Carnelian, McKamey Animal Center’s featured Pet of the Week, an affectionate two-year-old pup longing for her forever home.

Carnelian has been residing at the shelter for over six months, patiently waiting to share her warmth and love with a perfect family.

As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee is waived. Additionally, when she finds her new home during this spotlight, she'll leave with a goodie bag packed full of toys and treats, offering a delightful start to her new chapter.

Carnelian is the quintessential sidekick, a medium-energy dog who seamlessly blends into both active and relaxed lifestyles. Whether taking leisurely strolls or curling up for cozy evenings, Carnelian's companionship is unwavering.

Her love language is well-defined; it’s endless affection. She relishes snuggling, head scratches, and embraces exchanged between friends. Her playful personality is highlighted by her love for toys and treats, alongside impressive tricks such as “sit” and “shake” that showcase her eagerness to learn.

Carnelian would blossom as the sole pet in a tranquil, patient household. She seeks an environment characterized by peaceful evenings filled with abundant love and prefers a kid-free setting where her peace and safety can be ensured.

A hidden gem waiting to illuminate a family's life, Carnelian is ready to spread joy and warmth to those who seek her company. Come meet Carnelian at MAC and discover this sweet snuggle buddy, eager to bring endless affection and joy into the right home

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!