Meet Chance: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Meet Chance, MAC’s vibrant and energetic "Pet of the Week"!

This 2-year-old bundle of fun has been waiting for her paw-fect match for over 200 days, and she’s more than ready to join a family that’s as active and social as she is.

Chance is the ultimate sidekick for anyone who loves to stay on the move—she’s all about fun, play, and being part of the action. Whether it's a hike, a run in the park, or a simple game of fetch, Chance is always up for an adventure!

Though she’s got tons of energy, Chance also knows how to relax with her signature wiggly and happy-go-lucky vibe, making her a joy to be around for both humans and other animals. In the kennel, she’s calm and patient, but we know she’s dreaming of her next big adventure with a family who will love her boundless enthusiasm.

If you’re looking for a sweet, affectionate, and loyal companion who has a heart full of love and energy to spare, Chance is your girl.

Plus, when you adopt Chance while she’s “Pet of the Week” her adoption fee will be waived and McKamey will send you home with a basket full of goodies for her to enjoy in her new home. Don’t let her wait any longer, come meet Chance today and give her the forever home she deserves!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!