Meet Choko: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

Introducing Choko, a charming 2-year-old mixed breed who is truly the epitome of canine joy. This delightful pup is not just a pretty face; he comes with a personality that lights up every room he enters.

Choko adores both his human and furry friends, making him the perfect companion for families, couples, or individuals looking to add a little more love to their lives.

Choko isn’t just a social butterfly; he’s also well-mannered and intelligent. With a solid understanding of commands like sit, shake, and down, he’s eager to please and ready to learn even more skills with his new family. His sweet and friendly disposition suggests he has been loved before, despite his earlier days as a stray. Now, he’s anxiously awaiting the opportunity to share that love and companionship with a forever family who will cherish him.

Adventure is always on Choko’s agenda! Whether he’s splashing around in the pool on a hot day or energetically chasing his favorite stuffed toy, Choko brings a playful spirit to every moment. His boundless energy and zest for life make him the perfect partner for outdoor activities, playdates with other dogs, or simply kicking back and enjoying some quality cuddle time on the couch.

Choko is the kind of pup who would thrive in virtually any home environment. He’s adaptable, affectionate, and ready to bring his unique blend of joy and energy to the lucky family that adopts him. As McKamey Animal Center’s 'Pet of the Week,' Choko’s adoption fee is waived, making it easier for you to bring this lovable companion into your life. Plus, he comes with a basket full of goodies to ensure a smooth transition into his new home!

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re looking to add a ray of sunshine to your life, come meet Choko! This lovable pup is ready to win your heart and become a cherished member of your family. Don’t miss your chance to meet your new best friend today!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac