Meet Gretchen: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

Monday is here, and with it comes the heartwarming tradition of "Match Makin' Mondays" with McKamey Animal Center.

Each week, we're delighted to introduce you to a lovable pet who is eagerly waiting to find a forever home.

Say hello to Gretchen, our adorable Pet of the Week. Gretchen is not just any 3-year-old dog; she's a bundle of joy with a sparkling personality that lights up any room she enters.

Known for her love of people, Gretchen's entire body wiggles with excitement whenever she meets someone new. If you catch her flashing a nervous smile, it’s her unique way of showing off those charming pearly whites—a heart-melting sight that is sure to win you over.

Do you have other dogs at home? Gretchen does ok with other polite, independent dogs. While she loves their company, she truly shines as a social butterfly rather than a playmate. Whether you’re a first-time dog owner or a seasoned pet parent, you’ll be delighted to discover that Gretchen already sits like a pro and could seamlessly fit into your daily routine.

Envision spending sunny afternoons with Gretchen in the backyard, where she’ll chase after her favorite toys, proudly carrying them around like treasured prizes. She’s also mastered the art of walking on a leash, making leisurely strolls through the neighborhood a delightful experience. One of her most endearing quirks is her unique run—with back legs tucked in—a charming sight that never fails to bring a smile to everyone who sees it.

And here’s the cherry on top: This week, Gretchen’s adoption fees are completely waived! McKamey Animal Center is excited to celebrate this opportunity and is eagerly anticipating the moment Gretchen meets her perfect match.

If you’ve been considering adding a furry friend to your family, now is the perfect time to make that dream a reality. Gretchen is more than ready to bring joy, laughter, and unconditional love into your life. Don’t miss the chance to meet this sweet girl; she could be the missing piece to your family puzzle.

Visit McKamey today and make Gretchen’s dreams—and possibly yours—come true. Because in the end, it’s not just about finding a pet, it’s about discovering a lifelong companion and best friend.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!