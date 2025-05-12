Meet Han Solo: McKamey's "Match Makin' Monday" Pet Of The Week

Welcome to Match Makin' Mondays with McKamey, where we dedicate each week to helping you find the perfect four-legged companion. If you're looking for a new best friend, you're in for a treat.

This week, we shine the spotlight on a particularly charming candidate: Han Solo, our Pet of the Week.

Han Solo , an irresistible five-year-old pup, is patiently waiting to find his perfect forever home. This gentle soul is all about relaxation and taking life one calm, cuddle-filled day at a time. With a zen-like demeanor, Han Solo is ideal for those who appreciate a slower pace and a loving, independent canine companion.

Han Solo might just redefine your understanding of comfort and coziness. He loves a good blanket snuggle and will often entertain himself, showing an independent streak balanced with an endearing affection for his humans. His fondness for tennis balls is legendary — each one is a treasure to him, and nothing pleases Han Solo more than a leisurely fetch session or simply lounging with his collection.

Han Solo isn't just about relaxation; he's a smart pup too! Known for his potty-training prowess and knowledge of a few tricks, Han Solo is the perfect companion for someone seeking a well-mannered, loyal friend. Whether it's curling up beside you on the couch or trotting alongside you on a serene walk, Han Solo is the epitome of a mellow, loving dog looking for someone to share life's simple pleasures.

There's never been a better time to adopt. This week, we're waiving the adoption fees for all dogs over 6 months old, making Han Solo an even more appealing addition to your family. Plus, if you decide to become Han Solo Solo’s new best friend, McKamey will include a special stash of his beloved tennis balls to make his transition to your home even more joyous.

Are you ready to start your heartwarming journey with Han Solo ? This gentle and affectionate dog is ready to be the duo partner you’ve been looking for. So why wait? Stop by McKamey today to meet Han Solo. We promise he will melt your heart and bring a bundle of serenity and joy into your life.

Prepare for a love story that's bound to last a lifetime. Embrace the calm, find your bliss, and who knows — maybe you'll end up with the greatest treasure of all: a lifetime friend named Han Solo.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!