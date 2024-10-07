Meet Jonah: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Meet Jonah, a handsome 3-year-old mixed breed who's been waiting for his perfect family for over 200 days. Could today be the day this sweet guy finally finds his forever home?

Jonah has a warm and friendly personality that makes him an instant hit with everyone he meets. He’s got that perfect low-to-medium energy balance—he’s playful without being hyper, and he’s always down for some outdoor fun.

He loves rolling around in the grass and walks beautifully on a leash, making him an ideal companion for both leisurely strolls and lazy backyard hangouts.

Plus, Jonah seems to be house-trained, which is always a bonus. He’d thrive in a home with a lower-energy dog friend, as long as introductions are slow and easy.

Despite being heartworm positive, Jonah’s resilience shines through. He hasn’t let it bring him down, and he remains full of love and affection. He’s the kind of dog who will lean in for a big, snuggly hug whenever you need one.

Jonah’s also wonderful with kids aged 4 and up and has a heart as big as his sweet, goofy grin. Though he’s got some size to him, he’s convinced he’s a lap dog and would love nothing more than to cuddle up with his humans at the end of the day.

As MAC’s “Pet of the Week,” Jonah’s adoption fee is waived! Plus, he’ll head home with a basket full of goodies to make his new start extra special. Could you be the one to give Jonah the love-filled home he’s been dreaming of!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!