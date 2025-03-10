Meet July: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

In the heart of pet adoption fever, Match Makin’ Mondays at McKamey Animal Center is turning heads and winning hearts with its latest star, July.

This charming canine isn't just another furry friend—she's the embodiment of love wrapped in a tail-wagging, treat-loving package, ready to brighten any home with her sunny disposition.

July, the sweet and gentle nearly four-year-old, has been patiently waiting for her forever home since last summer. Her gentle nature and quiet demeanor make her a standout for those seeking companionship that’s as soothing as a gentle breeze. With paws planted firmly in her peaceful ways, July brings the promise of unwavering loyalty and calm to her future family.

Those who have met July in the past know that she’s an absolute pro at exhibiting impeccable house manners. This delightful lady navigates her space with grace, ensuring no messy missteps mar the living room carpet, and when it's time to hit the pavement, she walks like a true lady—no pulling, just smooth, leisurely strolls through the neighborhood.

While July may appear shy at first glance, a little warmth and friendliness quickly reveal her affectionate side. Once she trusts you, she blossoms into a playful lovebug eager for gentle pets and cozy cuddles. Her love for soft toys and sweet treats—the latter she can sniff out from afar with her impressive "bark-illiant" nose—adds to her adorable charm.

In terms of social preferences, July is laid-back when it comes to other dogs. She’s content with a leisurely lifestyle and would pair excellently with a similarly easygoing canine counterpart, particularly one who appreciates her need for personal space.

Now is the perfect time to meet July, as McKamey is waiving her adoption fees this week. Imagine coming home to a stress-free sanctuary, greeted by the quiet contentment of a loving friend who only requests a simple, peaceful life filled with love and softness.

For those embarking on the journey to find the right dog, July might just be the "paw-sitive" match you’ve been dreaming of. Embrace this opportunity and bring home a companion who promises to make every day feel like a beautiful July afternoon. Head down to McKamey Animal Center this Monday, and find out if July is indeed the one to complete your happy days.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!