Meet Keystone: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

This week, we’re shining the spotlight on a special pup who embodies joy, affection, and the promise of companionship.

Meet Keystone, a delightful 3-and-a-half-year-old sweetheart, who is ready to find a loving forever home! Keystone radiates happiness, and she greets everyone with a wagging tail and a big, goofy smile.

This charming girl is not just a pretty face; she has a heart brimming with love for everyone she meets. Her friendly and playful demeanor makes her one of the most endearing dogs you could ever hope to encounter. Imagine coming home to a warm welcome filled with tail wags and joyful leaps—Keystone will ensure that every day feels like a celebration!

What does Keystone love? The answer is simple: all the good stuff! Whether it's diving into a pool for a refreshing swim, gnawing on her favorite stuffed toys, or indulging in tasty treats, Keystone approaches life with zest. She’s an independent little player who also has a few tricks up her sleeve—she knows how to sit and shake, which is sure to impress friends and family alike. Plus, she's already crate-trained and is likely potty trained, making her an easygoing addition to your household!

Keystone thrives in social situations, especially when it comes to meeting new canine friends. However, she does have a preference for calmer companions, so McKamey recommends arranging a meet and greet with any potential doggie siblings to ensure they hit it off. With the right introductions, Keystone is sure to bring joy and harmony to any family dynamic.

Keystone’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. She was previously adopted but returned after her playful exuberance proved to be a bit too much for a family with young children. Because of this, McKamey believes she would thrive best in a home with older kids who can appreciate her energetic spirit. With a year spent at McKamey, she’s ready to make her second chance a reality, and her playful energy is just waiting to spread joy in a loving home.

Despite being overlooked for months, Keystone remains a favorite among McKameys staff and volunteers—her upbeat personality and affectionate nature make her unforgettable! Adopting Keystone isn’t just about bringing home a pet; it’s about welcoming a new family member who promises companionship, laughter, and unconditional love.

So, why not make this Monday a memorable one? Come visit Keystone at McKamey Animal Center, where you’re sure to fall head over heels for this precious pup. She’s waited long enough for her forever family—let’s make that dream come true!

If you’re looking for a loyal friend who can brighten your days, Keystone is just a tail wag away. Don’t miss out on the chance to adopt this lovable pup. Visit McKamey today and discover why Keystone deserves a place in your heart and home!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!