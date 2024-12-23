Meet Kobe: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Kobe has one big wish this Christmas—to find a loving home for the holidays. As McKamey Animal Center’s “Pet of the Week” during Christmas Week, this spirited pup hopes to score big with a family who will cherish him.

At almost 2 years old, Kobe remains a playful puppy at heart, loving to sprint across the yard, explore the great outdoors, and demonstrate his MVP-level energy. While loud and noisy children aren't his favorite, he's eager for a fun doggy teammate or two.

For those who already have a canine star at home, it's encouraged to bring them to the center for a meet-and-greet with Kobe.

Not ready to commit to adoption right before Christmas? Kobe understands—he'd love to join a family for a holiday “Slumber Pawty”! A break from the shelter and an opportunity to relax in a cozy home would be a slam dunk for his holiday happiness.

For those who decide to make Kobe part of their family, there's more to be gained than just his big heart—his adoption fee is waived, and he’ll go home with a basket of goodies to enjoy in his new digs.

McKamey Animal Center will close at 2 PM on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day, so it's best not to wait too long to meet this handsome boy. Kobe will be patiently waiting, ready to steal hearts and make this holiday season unforgettable.

Visit Shiba at McKamey Animal Center today — she’s waiting to steal your heart

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!