Meet Magpie: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

This week’s edition of Match Makin' Monday features the lively and playful Magpie, a 2-year-old mixed-breed who is the star “Pet of the Week.”

Bursting with energy, Magpie is on a mission to find her forever family, and she is ready to embark on endless adventures. Magpie embodies fun and excitement, always on the go and eager to experience life to the fullest.

Whether she’s zooming around the yard at lightning speed, tossing her favorite toys in the air, or soaking up love from her human companions, this spirited canine truly knows how to enjoy every moment.

A social butterfly at heart, Magpie has a knack for making friends with both humans and other dogs alike. However, potential adopters should be prepared for her high-octane lifestyle. She thrives in an active environment and will require a family that can keep up with her energetic nature.

Couch potatoes or laid-back pets might not be the best match for her boundless enthusiasm. Instead, families who enjoy long hikes, backyard games, or those with a playful pup that can match her pace will find Magpie to be the perfect companion.

In an exciting offer, adopting McKamey’s "Pet of the Week" comes with the bonus of waived adoption fees and a special basket full of goodies for Magpie!

If you’re looking to add an energetic and loving member to your family, don’t miss the chance to meet this unstoppable pup.

So, what are you waiting for? Swing by the McKamey Animal Center today and discover the joy of welcoming Magpie into your life.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!