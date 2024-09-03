Meet Moe: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

Happy Match Makin’ Monday, animal lovers!

This week, we’re thrilled to spotlight Moe, the sweetest, most playful pup you could ever hope to meet. This lovable guy is just shy of his 3rd birthday, and he’s hoping that being MAC’s ‘Pet of the Week’ will be the magic that brings him his forever family.

Moe’s got energy for days—he loves to run, chase toys, and explore the great outdoors. But don’t let that fool you; Moe’s biggest talent is being an absolute lapdog. At the end of a fun-filled day, all he wants is to curl up on your lap, soak up some belly rubs, and show off his skills as the ultimate cuddle companion.

Moe is as loyal as they come. Once he finds his people, he’s going to stick by their side through thick and thin. He’s also a leash-walking pro, so he’ll be ready to join you for evening strolls, weekend hikes, or just about any adventure you have in mind.

And while he’s all about his humans, Moe might enjoy the company of a calm doggy sibling—but he’ll definitely want to meet them first to make sure they’re a good fit.

Adopting Moe as the ‘Pet of the Week’ means you’re not just bringing home a fun, loving, and incredibly affectionate dog, but you’ll also get a basket full of goodies to help him settle into his new life.

So, what are you waiting for? Come on down to MAC and give Moe the chance to show you just how perfect he really is—one cuddle at a time!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!