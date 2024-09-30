Meet Molly: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Meet Molly, MAC's Pet of the Week—the perfect blend of sweetness, serenity, and a whole lot of fun. This lovely girl has a heart overflowing with love and is as gentle as they come.

She’s not too concerned with other animals, but when Molly’s the center of your attention, she truly shines. She’s perfectly happy being your one and only furry friend, soaking up all the love you have to give.

With medium-to-high energy, Molly is always up for some fun, but she’s also a pro at relaxing. Whether it’s a leisurely walk or lounging around the house, she’s ready for whatever the day brings. And don’t forget the peanut butter! It’s her favorite treat, and she’ll do just about anything for a taste.

Molly’s got a quirky side too—she loves flipping her bowls for a bit of extra fun. She’ll keep you laughing with her playful antics and warm your heart with her loving nature. She would thrive in an active home where outdoor adventures and playtime are part of the routine.

When it’s time to unwind, Molly is the perfect cuddle buddy. She settles in easily for cozy evenings and would love nothing more than to snuggle up with you. Whether you're out exploring or just hanging at home, Molly will make every moment special.

As MAC's Pet of the Week, Molly’s adoption fee is waived! Plus, when you adopt her, you’ll take home a basket full of goodies to help her settle into her new life with you.

Come meet Molly today and get ready for a lifetime of love, laughter, and sweet memories!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!