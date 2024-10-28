Meet Morty: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

This week’s star is none other than Morty! With her gentle spirit and heartwarming disposition, Morty is on the search for a loving forever home.

This lovely girl has been waiting at MAC since March, and now she’s ready to find her place in a family.

One of the perks of being Pet of the Week is that Morty comes with a waived adoption fee and a special basket filled with treats and toys to help her adjust to her new environment. It’s not just an adoption; it’s the start of a beautiful journey!

Morty’s personality shines through her soft, affectionate nature. Though she can be a little shy at first, those who take the time to get to know her will discover a loyal companion.

Morty absolutely adores other dogs and feels her happiest when she’s in the company of her furry friends. For potential adopters who already have a dog, Morty would make a wonderful addition to the pack!

While she may take a moment to come out of her shell, Morty’s loving hugs are an experience that truly warms the soul. She’s seeking a family that understands her gentle spirit and is willing to provide the patience and love she needs to blossom.

Interested in welcoming Morty into your life? Come down to McKamey Animal Center today and meet this sweet girl. Help make her dreams of a forever home come true, and experience the unmatched joy that an animal companion like Morty can bring

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!