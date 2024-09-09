Meet Octopus: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

This week, McKamey is excited to introduce a lovable pup named Octopus—a spirited dog with a big heart and even bigger dreams!

Octopus arrived at MAC in January as a stray, accompanied by his three siblings, all around eight months old. While his siblings found their forever homes quickly, Octopus has been patiently waiting for his turn. Now just over a year old, this energetic teenager is eager to find a loving family.

Having spent a total of 121 days at the shelter, Octopus’s eagerness to embark on new adventures grows stronger each day. This high-energy pup is brimming with playfulness and enthusiasm, making him an ideal match for an active household that enjoys outdoor activities.

A big yard for Octopus to run and play in would be perfect for this spirited dog. He thrives on long walks and adventurous hikes, and after some vigorous exercise, he transforms into a lovable cuddle bug, demonstrating his loyalty and affection.

While Octopus hasn’t had much exposure to other dogs, he has the potential to adapt well to having doggy siblings who share his high energy levels. His rambunctious nature means that a home with steady, patient humans would be ideal, allowing him the guidance to learn and grow.

For anyone looking to add joy and energy to their lives, Octopus could be the perfect companion.

The staff at MAC encourages potential adopters to visit and meet this playful pup. He’s ready for a family that will embrace his adventurous spirit and in return, enjoy the unwavering loyalty and love he has to offer.

Join them for Match Makin’ Mondays and give Octopus the chance he deserves. Let’s make this Monday meaningful—because every dog deserves a forever home.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!