Meet Peppercorn: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Meet Peppercorn: MAC's Dashing Pet of the Week! Looking to add a little extra flavor to your life? Peppercorn is here to spice things up in the best way possible.

This 1-year-old mixed-breed gentleman is the whole package—smart, playful, and full of charm. Peppercorn loves nothing more than being by your side, whether it's for a game of fetch, a leisurely walk, or some quality cuddle time on the couch.

A certified foodie, Peppercorn is ready to be your taste-testing buddy, rating every treat you offer (spoiler: they’ll all get 5 stars). His love for learning makes training a breeze—he already knows some commands and is working on more with our volunteers.

Bring on the squeaky toys, tennis balls, and stuffies, and don’t forget those tasty snacks—Peppercorn specifically asked us to mention that part!

When he’s not chasing after his favorite toys, this lovable pup is all about belly rubs and quality time with his people. His leash-walking skills are coming along nicely, and he’s eager to be your companion on all of life’s adventures.

As our Pet of the Week, Peppercorn comes with some extra perks to make adopting him even sweeter—his adoption fee is waived, and he’ll head home with a basket full of goodies and treats to enjoy in his new home.

If you’re ready to meet Peppercorn, swing by MAC today. This affectionate, fun-loving guy can’t wait to be your new best friend.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!