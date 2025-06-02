Meet Rocky And Royalty: McKamey's "Match Makin' Monday" Pets Of The Week

In this week's edition of Match Making Mondays with McKamey, the spotlight shines on a truly special duo: Rocky and Royalty.

This remarkable pair of senior dogs has been inseparable for years, embodying the charming quirks and enduring love of a long-term friendship. Imagine the dynamics of an old married couple, complete with playful banter, and you’ve captured the essence of Rocky and Royalty.

Together, they navigate the world with ease, exuding a relaxed and easygoing nature.

Both dogs are masters of simple commands and perfectly leash-trained, making them the ideal companions for leisurely strolls. Their friendly disposition ensures they make fast friends with everyone they meet, spreading warmth and joy to all who cross their paths.

Rocky, with his signature cuddly persuasion, usually convinces Royalty to curl up as the little spoon, sharing not just a bed, but a lifetime of companionship. They yearn for a home where they can continue their endearing antics and snuggle-filled days on a cozy couch.

The best part of bringing this lovable tandem into your family? Their adoption fees are completely waived this week, offering you the chance to welcome not just one, but two affectionate companions into your life without any financial hurdle. It’s an opportunity to enhance your world with the love and charm only Rocky and Royalty can offer.

For those considering the joy of adopting a dog, Rocky and Royalty promise twice the love and companionship. Visit McKamey Animal Center today to meet this delightful duo and discover how they can make your world a little sweeter and a whole lot more loving. Rocky and Royalty are waiting to become the newest additions to your family, don’t let them wait too long!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!