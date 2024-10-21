Meet Safari: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

This week, it’s Safari’s turn. Safari is a sweet-natured dog who has spent over six months—193 days, to be precise—hoping to find the perfect family. Safari arrived at McKamey as a devoted mother, and while her puppies have all gone to loving homes, Safari is still waiting for hers.

Though she may appear shy at first, she quickly warms up, revealing her affectionate nature. Her playful quirks and wiggly disposition are sure to bring joy to any household. With a laid-back energy, Safari would be the ideal partner for gentle strolls around the neighborhood.

Although she might pull a little when excited, she is well on her way to being house-trained. What Safari truly needs is a patient and understanding environment where she can feel safe and loved. Safari would thrive with a calm and confident dog companion who can mentor her, particularly one who enjoys peaceful playdates.

Highlighting her special status, Safari is featured as McKamey’s Pet of the Week. This means her adoption comes with delightful perks: her adoption fee is waived, and she gets to take home a basket full of goodies. For anyone considering expanding their family, Safari could be the perfect addition.

She’s patiently waiting for a home where her sweet spirit is appreciated, and her quirks are embraced. Could you be the one to make her dreams come true this Monday?

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!