Meet Saratoga: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Saratoga, MAC’s Pet of the Week, got her Christmas wish list done extra early this year, and honestly, it’s the shortest one we’ve ever seen. All she wants is a home to call her own. That’s it.

So, MAC decided to make her “Pet of the Week” to help spread the word about how deserving she is of the gift of being someone’s new best friend.

Saratoga is just a year old and has been with McKamey since March. That’s most of the year, so we’ve had plenty of time to get to know this sweet, misunderstood girl.

First things first—she absolutely loves snuggles. Having spent much of her life outside before coming to MAC, she truly appreciates life’s cozy comforts.

A soft, snuggly bed and some good couch time with her humans? That’s her idea of heaven.

Some of McKamey’s amazing dog-walking volunteers have become her biggest fans, and they’ll tell you the same thing—Saratoga is happiest soaking up love and hanging out with her people. Just imagine how sweet she’ll be in a home of her own.

At nearly two years old, Saratoga is still young and playful. She loves to run, burn off some energy, and explore on small adventures. During a recent stint in a foster home, her foster family discovered she prefers short walks—and when she’s done, she’ll lay down right where she is to let you know.

Oh, and she’s a huge fan of TV time, making her the perfect couch companion.

Saratoga has gotten along with other dogs in the past but isn’t a fan of most at the shelter—probably a case of cabin fever. She’d love to meet any future doggy siblings before heading home. Cats, however, are a hard pass for her.

If you’ve made it this far, we have a question: will you help us make Saratoga’s Christmas wish come true? Her adoption fee is waived this week, and she’s going home with a basket full of goodies to get her started. Interested?

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!