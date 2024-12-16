Meet Shiba: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

As this week’s “Pet of the Week,” Shiba is hopeful that her holiday wish will finally come true — a loving family to call her own!

This 2-year-old sweetheart has a lot of love to give and is patiently waiting to find her perfect match. When Shiba first arrived at MAC in April, she was shy and a bit unsure about the world around her.

However, with time and plenty of yummy treats, she has learned to trust people and let her personality shine. Confidence building continues to be a work in progress, so she’s seeking a family that will support her and help her continue to blossom into her best self.

Among the staff and volunteers, Shiba is a true favorite; they can’t stop raving about her! She loves to run, play, and especially chase tennis balls. (Tennis balls are truly Shiba's life.) She also has an affection for all things soft and cozy and will happily curl up in any chair she finds.

Imagine this cuddle queen snuggling up on a couch this winter, surrounded by blankets, tennis balls, and love. Doesn't that sound dreamy?

Shiba would thrive best in a home where any other dogs are calm, respectful, and share her laid-back vibe. If you already have pups, Shiba just needs to meet them first to ensure it’s a match made in heaven.

The best part is that as MAC’s “Pet of the Week,” Shiba’s adoption fee is waived through Sunday! Additionally, she comes with a basket full of goodies to help her settle into her new home. All she needs now is someone to make her holiday wish come true!

Visit Shiba at McKamey Animal Center today — she’s waiting to steal your heart

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!