Meet Slater: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

This week, the spotlight is on Slater, a charming canine ready to leap into the hearts of his new family.

Slater, this week’s "Pet of the Week," is more than just a handsome face. He's the ultimate package, combining his dashing good looks with an irresistible charm and a collection of impressive tricks that promise to leave a lasting impression on any dog lover.

From his playful antics to his affectionate nature, Slater never misses an opportunity to win over everyone he meets.

This friendly fellow is a natural extrovert, welcoming new human friends with enthusiasm, especially those armed with petting hands and tasty surprises. It’s no wonder he’s a favorite among the volunteers at MAC.

Imagine sunny days with this cheerful companion by your side, either taking leisurely walks or enjoying a game of fetch—Slater’s zest for life is as contagious as his wagging tail. His ideal scenario? A family that adores showering him with attention, toys, and all the snuggles he can handle.

Slater's sociable nature extends beyond humans; he’s also known to coexist peacefully with feline friends and other dogs. Initially shy around new doggy pals, a simple meet-and-greet is usually all it takes to bring out his warm disposition.

Adopting Slater through the “Pet of the Week” program comes with fantastic perks—his adoption fee is completely waived, and you'll even receive a basket of goodies to help him settle into his forever home. If you’re seeking a loyal companion with a heart of gold, don’t miss the chance to meet Slater at McKamey Animal Center.

He’s ready and waiting to embark on his next great adventure with you!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!