Meet Snowball: McKamey's "Match Makin' Monday" Pet Of The Week

Imagine a heart as big as a snowdrift and a spirit as lively as a snowfall – that's Snowball for you.

This almost four-year-old bundle of joy is McKamey Animal Center's adorable Pet of the Week, just waiting to bring giggles and love into your life.

Snowball is a delightful paradox: a goofy giant who truly believes he’s Chihuahua-sized. Picture a fluffy, large puppy trotting around clumsily but with enough charm to win anyone's heart.

His playful antics are sure to bring laughter to any household – he loves being around people, soaking in the sun in the yard, and embarking on ambitious car-chasing adventures (trust us, he'll never catch them, but let's not spoil his fun dreams).

This lovable dog is well on his way to becoming a model canine citizen. He's almost housetrained, responsive to basic commands like "sit," and his food motivation makes training him a joyful experience. Snowball's intelligent and eager-to-please nature could be your perfect match if you're looking to spend time nurturing and guiding a beloved pet.

Snowball has been patiently biding his time at MAC since December, dreaming of a forever home where he can romp and play to his heart’s content. He thrives in environments with wide-open spaces, a yard where he can chase imaginary cars, and, most importantly, with people who appreciate a big-hearted, big-bodied companion full of love and a little slobber.

Here's the extra nudge to stop by MAC: Snowball's adoption fee is waived this week. Yes, you read that right. This is your chance to bring home a devoted, fun-loving friend with no upfront cost. He's ready to share his love and laughter with a family who will cherish him just as he is.

So why wait? Visit McKamey Animal Center today, meet Snowball, and discover how this large, loveable lug could turn your house into a home filled with warmth and joy. Fall in love with Snowball—your heart will thank you.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!