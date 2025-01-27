Meet Tinker: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

If you’re looking for a new furry companion, look no further than Tinker.

This adorable three-year-old social butterfly is ready to flutter her way into your heart and home. With a charm that’s hard to resist, Tinker is the ultimate people pleaser who thrives on attention and affection.

Whether she’s strutting her stuff on a leash or enjoying a day filled with fun at the dog park, Tinker is all about creating beautiful memories with her humans and doggy friends alike. She’s got the perfect blend of energy and warmth, ensuring that she’ll keep you entertained and loved every day.

One of Tinker’s standout qualities? Her love for treats and playtime! This pup is always ready for an adventure, and her playful spirit is sure to bring a smile to your face.

To top it all off, Tinker is Slumber Pawty approved, which means she’s already a pro at cozying up and making herself right at home on those chilly nights.

This week, Tinker’s adoption fee is completely waived, making it the perfect opportunity to bring this sweetheart into your life! She’ll also go home with some special goodies to help her settle in comfortably.

So, could Tinker be the one you’ve been waiting for?

Swing by the McKamey Animal Center during adoption hours, which run Tuesday through Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM, to meet Tinker in person. Let’s help this lovely girl find the loving home she truly deserves. Who knows? You might just find your perfect match this Match Makin’ Monday

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!