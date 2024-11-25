Meet Zade: McKamey's Match Makin' Monday Pet Of The Week

At McKamey Animal Center, every Monday shines a spotlight on the most deserving furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

Meet Zade, MAC’s “Pet of the Week”, who’s dreaming of a home for the holidays—can you make it happen?

This two-year-old mixed breed is full of energy and ready to bring all the fun to your family!

Zade is the ultimate sporty companion. He loves long trail walks, splashing in kiddie pools (when it’s warm), and leisurely strolls with his favorite volunteers.

If exploring Chattanooga’s beautiful fall trails sounds like your vibe, Zade just might be your perfect match. He’s hoping his “Pet of the Week” spotlight will help him find a family to call his own before Thanksgiving.

While Zade is a little socially awkward around other dogs, he’s a total people-person and adores his human friends at MAC. With his adventurous spirit and playful personality, Zade is the ideal sidekick for someone who’s always up for a good time.

Plus, as “Pet of the Week,” his adoption fee is waived, and he comes with a bundle of goodies to start your adventures off right!

What are you waiting for? Swing by McKamey Animal Center and meet Zade today—he can’t wait to meet you!

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!